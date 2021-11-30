Heart of a Veteran (HOAV) is a 501(c)(3) NFP. Locally headquartered in Naperville, IL. HOAV started in 2015 as a book written by 10 veterans; and is the brainchild of the local small business owner, Jordan Holwell of Higher Energy Massage Therapy and Founder of Heart of a Veteran NFP. She supports the veteran community through low/no cost massage to help with the effects of PTSD and TBI.

Hearing her client’s stories of their time in service and how their lives have been impacted, she asked some veterans if they would be willing to tell their stories, each one jumped on board and the book Heart of a Veteran was born. The book gained national attention and the authors of the book, are not only some of Illinois’ very own, but are veterans from all over the United States. After the release of the book, Jordan asked the question, “Where do we go from here?” The answer is, “Use your talents to open a holistic wellness center for veterans and their caregivers”. She filed paperwork and started an NFP.

What’s the Mission of Heart of a Veteran?

Their mission is to help veterans and their caregivers reach their health goals through holistic and alternative approaches to healing.

In the near future, they hope to open a holistic wellness and retreat center. The facility will be a wonderful resource center for veterans and their caregivers and a space where they can come on a daily basis and take advantage of all the facility offers.

Currently, they partner with holistic practitioners in the area for our local veterans. Some of the services they offer are massage, physical therapy, meditation, yoga, chiropractic, functional neurology, martial arts, music and art therapy, hypnosis, mindfulness coaching, and so much more.

