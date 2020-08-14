Giving DuPage is a resource for the community to connect people who want to give back to the place where they can do some good. As the County’s Volunteer Center, the organization promotes giving and volunteering locally. We serve the public – families, business, schools, community and faith groups – by offering opportunities to connect to volunteering.

Giving DuPage hosts a website dedicated to volunteering in DuPage County. This Volunteer Portal website is used by 400 local organizations who post their volunteer and in-kind donation needs and it’s also used by over 5,000 volunteers signed up at the site. The Portal generated 2,000 volunteer connections last year, or an average over 5 volunteers per day.

The main Giving DuPage role is to mobilize volunteers – accomplished through the Volunteer Portal, by distributing our printed volunteer resource, the Giving Guide, and through our Board Match Program. This program encourages people to serve on local nonprofit boards, because finding qualified interested board members is a big volunteer gap for local nonprofit groups. Giving DuPage recruits, matches and trains prospective candidates for nonprofit board service. In 2019, the organization proudly placed 5 candidates to serve on nonprofit boards and committees.

Giving DuPage also provides capacity building resources to local nonprofit organizations which includes training through our partnership with the NIU Civic Leadership Academy, virtual training programs and our annual Nonprofit Conference. The organization also hosts a multi-charity fundraiser event every spring, called Giving DuPage Days, where we raised $229,776 for 80 local charities this year.

Finally, Giving DuPage hosts Volapalooza, an annual celebration of local volunteers. Over 150 service leaders are honored and recognized for their contributions to our community. Our goal is to have each volunteer leave our event knowing exactly how valued their service to our DuPage community. Each Volapalooza honoree is a shining example of what is possible when any individual decides to generously give their time, talents and experience to help a worthy cause.

Giving DuPage is so proud to serve as a connector between people, brimming with potential, and many purposeful opportunities to impact our community.

