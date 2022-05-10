How the Girl Scouts Work Together to Build a Better World

The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana impact the lives of more than 44,000 girls and more than 20,000 adult members in 245 communities in six Illinois counties and four Indiana counties. Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

Girls in grades K-12 who are interested in making friends, testing their strengths, and exploring new possibilities can be a part of an amazing sisterhood when they join. Whether teaming up with others or learning to shine on their own, they have access to adult mentors and a spectrum of experiences that will help them grow new skills and embrace their best selves.

Whether you can give a few hours, a few weeks, or a few months, volunteering with Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana is flexible and fun! If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, find out more here.

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world and lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. For information about Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana, visit their website.

Spotlight Guests

Julie Somogyi, Chief External Affairs Officer Adrienne Fleming, Volunteer

