GiGi’s Playhouse Fox Valley is a Down Syndrome Achievement Center. Its mission is to change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global mission of acceptance for all.

The center changes lives through consistent delivery of free educational, therapeutic-based, and career development programs for individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and the community.

Through GiGi’s Playhouse Fox Valley’s free programs and Generation G Campaign for global acceptance, they empower families by maximizing opportunities for daily achievement and lasting acceptance.

To ensure lasting acceptance, GiGi’s Playhouse Fox Valley works to show the world what individuals with Down syndrome are truly capable of achieving as students, co-workers, volunteers, friends, and valued members of their communities. Their program outcomes help advance this vital social impact goal.

They are able to keep their programs FREE to participants due to the generosity of the community. They are working tirelessly to get our participants ready for the world, but is the world ready for them?

Volunteer Opportunities

Programs

Each Playhouse has educational programs throughout the week and on the weekends at designated times. Volunteers are used to support the program host, interact with the kids and set up and take down materials used for the program. If you are a therapist or educator and are interested in starting or running a program, let them know!

Literacy Tutors

Interested in helping a child learn to read? Then their literacy program is perfect for you! They have specific training for tutors which include observation hours. Make a difference!

Administrative

Like to be on the computer? Like to work on projects? Each Playhouse is always looking for administrative volunteers to help with thank you letters, creating books for their literacy program, database entry and more!

Events

Each Playhouse has exciting events that are run by volunteers!! Golf outings, 5K Walk/Run, Buddy Walks, Fashion shows…you name it! They are always in need of volunteers for these events – from being a committee member to helping the day of the event, they need your assistance!

Committee Members

Committee positions are open in IT, Board Development, Programs, Finance, Fundraising, and Strategic Planning.

Group Volunteering

Have a group interested in volunteering together? The more the better! Contact your local Playhouse and they can help set up your volunteer opportunities!

Check out GiGi’s Playhouse Fox Valley for more information on their programs and how you can get involved.

