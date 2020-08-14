The mission of the Fry Family YMCA is to develop strong children, families and communities across Naperville through academic readiness, character development, violence prevention, and fitness and healthy living. Our impact is felt every day when an individual makes a healthy choice, when a mentor inspires a child, and when a community comes together for the common good.

The staff at the Fry Family Y have put their creative thinking caps on to develop a series of innovative programs aimed at bringing Y families together. They have launched special programs, including drive-in movies, outdoor fitness classes and youth fitness classes for ages 13 and older.

Safety continues to guide our work in developing and introducing new programming. For example, the outdoor fitness classes are held in the parking lot and every participant is assigned a parking spot to maintain proper social distancing. “People enjoy being outside because they like that safe alternative, so we’ve brought our classes out to support their comfort levels,” explained Kuzelis.

The next Movie Drive-In at Fry will be on Friday, August 29.

The Fry Family YMCA looks forward to expanding their programs based on the overwhelming positive feedback they’ve received so far. Something fun to look forward to may include giant games night in the fall.

Members can use indoor exercise equipment, participate in group exercise classes and lap swim but will be asked to reserve time in advance to avoid overcrowding in the gym. Those who arrive without a reservation will only be allowed in if we have not exceeded the capacity limits set by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

To help you keep track of all the adjustments and updates, the Y has created a Reopening Resource webpage. The resource page contains a whole host of useful information, including the new in-center protocol, details on how the Y will keep its facilities sanitized, and a helpful “Know Before You Go” section.

To donate to the Naperville Fry Family YMCA, log into https://www.ymcachicago.org/fry/pages/donate-form

More from Spotlight

Watch more interviews with local nonprofit organizations serving the Naperville area.

Spotlight Guest