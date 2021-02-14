Fox Valley Special Recreation Association (FVSRA) provides a diverse range of Therapeutic Recreation programs for all abilities and all ages. Programs expand the entire participant life cycle and ensure participants’ skills and abilities match the challenge of the activity in perfect harmony. From parent-tot programs for those 0-3, summer camp and weekend programs for school-aged children focusing on sensory exploration and gross motor skills, Day Programs for those transitioning out of school, on through adulthood with an extensive list of in-person and virtual programs for adults to stay active and connected. These programs include art programs, volunteer opportunities, fitness classes, Special Olympics, Bowling, Overnight trips, and even week-long trips skiing in Colorado or exploring the world!

Fox Valley Special Recreation Association program staff are Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialists who will modify the programs to meet each individual’s needs. Staff and volunteers receive extensive training in behavior management, program modification, mental health first aid, and more. Most programs at a one to four staffing ratio to ensure the success of all enrolled. Join our team today!

Programs would not be possible without the collaborative support from the community and the financial support of the Foundation. Through intentional partnerships, FVSRA has leveraged the support of the community to ensure the highest quality services for the special needs community. Partnerships include area businesses supplying in-kind donations or discounted services, special needs advocates providing wrap-around services and promoting programs, and area colleges and universities to foster a learning opportunity for future professionals.

FVSRA empowers individuals with special needs to participate in quality leisure and recreation opportunities which are essential to a rich life! Let your adventure begin at FVSRA!

Spotlight Guest