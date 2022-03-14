Fox Valley Score is an all-volunteer, non-profit group of local active and retired businessmen and women interested in helping individuals live their dreams — to help them start up a business or to make their existing small business more successful.

The SCORE Fox Valley Chapter has counseling offices throughout the western suburbs of Chicago, covering the 8 counties of DuPage, DeKalb, Kane, Will, Kendall, McHenry, Boone, and Winnebago.

Who Are Fox Valley Score Volunteers?

SCORE local volunteers are business owners, marketing and sales professionals, retired corporate executives, recent college graduates starting their business, and consultants. SCORE national volunteers, over ten thousand strong, have specific skills that can be used to put a business in the market it should be in. They are accessible anywhere, online using Zoom. They come with a wealth of expertise and proudly say someone with SCORE has been there, done that.

SCORE Workshops

Their workshops connect small business owners with the people and information they need to start, grow and maintain their businesses, as well as online workshops available 24/7. They provide resources, templates, and tools to assist entrepreneurs in developing the plans they need to succeed.

