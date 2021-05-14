Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is made up of 26,000 acres (about 13% of the county’s land area), which contain 60 forest preserves, 166 miles of trails, 31 lakes and ponds, 47 miles of rivers and streams, six nature and cultural centers, 931 types of native plants, and 456 types of mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians. Each year 4 million people visit the preserves to hike, bike, picnic, fish, boat, camp, golf, and attend naturalist- and ranger-led programs.

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County has a mission “to acquire and hold lands containing forests, prairies, wetlands and associated plant communities or lands capable of being restored to such natural conditions for the purpose of protecting and preserving the flora, fauna and scenic beauty for the education, pleasure, and recreation of its citizens.”

Six guiding principles guide the District’s actions and decisions which are:

• Stewardship

• Sustainability

• Community Engagement

• Innovation

• Empowerment

• Diversity and Inclusion

The District offers more than 500 nature-inspired educational programs for individuals of all ages. Please visit their website to find places to go, things to do, information on plants and wildlife, and ways that you can get involved!

Spotlight Guest

Daniel Hebreard, President