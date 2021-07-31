Fair Lady Productions, Inc. is the parent company of three dynamic not-for-profit programs, Kidz Kabaret, Center Stage Players, and Center Stage Theater.

What is Non-Audition Children’s Theater?

Kidz Kabaret was designed differently from other traditional audition-based children’s theater programs. They believe that every child deserves an opportunity and their moment in the spotlight, and so they never require auditions to participate in a Kidz Kabaret performance. They are children’s theater by kids, for kids — offering unparalleled performance opportunities for kids of all ages and abilities.

Who Are the Center Stage Players?

Center Stage Players is a well-rounded theater education program that gives its students a solid foundation of experience to help them perfect their craft as they prepare themselves for future professional acting careers. Center Stage Players is also committed to bringing the theater out into the community. They regularly perform at local festivals, senior centers, elementary school assemblies, corporate holiday parties, and community fundraising events. Through their passion and commitment, they provide a wide range of unique theater performances.

What Is Center Stage Theater?

Center Stage Theater brings unique theatrical experiences to the Naperville area. They warmly welcome community groups, performers, bands, and budding artists who seek a launching pad for their artistic endeavors. Additionally, they offer ample, affordable, and centrally located meeting space perfect for local businesses, non-profit organizations, and community gatherings. They routinely host a variety of community theater performances, film festivals, comedy shows, award ceremonies, fundraising events, business receptions, dance recitals, music concerts, birthday parties, karaoke nights … and the list goes on. A wide range of groups and individuals leverage their theater, not only for our terrific facility but also for the invaluable professional expertise.

