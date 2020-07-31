The Exchange Club, a national organization chartered in 1917, works together to make our communities better places through Programs of Service in Community Service, Youth Programs, Americanism and the Prevention of Child Abuse. The Exchange Club of Naperville, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, was chartered in 1987. The club is dedicated to the elimination of child abuse and domestic violence, and supports the National Exchange Club’s Programs of Service at the local level through its various committees. The Exchange Club of Naperville has raised more than $18 million from its service activities at Ribfest, its largest fundraiser, and has provided financial contributions to more than 50 local agencies.

The Exchange Club of Naperville established Project HELP as a Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse in 1992. Focused on stopping child abuse before it happens, Project HELP supports parent education through the Parent Mentor Program and parenting education workshops. Project HELP, accredited by the National Exchange Club, now serves as a model for a national network of Exchange Club Centers that span locations in 28 states. As a strategy to better serve families of metropolitan Chicago, effective September 16, 2017, Project HELP has become a program offering of YWCA Metropolitan Chicago; however, Project HELP continues to receive substantial financial support from the Exchange Club of Naperville.

In sum, the Exchange Club of Naperville’s mission is to provide financial support for agencies committed to eliminating child abuse and domestic violence in all forms, strengthening families, and promoting Americanism. The agencies funded span DuPage, Will, Kane and Cook Counties. Want to make a difference in your community? Join the Exchange Club. To learn more about the Exchange Club, please visit their website.

More from Spotlight

Watch more interviews with local nonprofit organizations serving the Naperville area.

Spotlight Guest