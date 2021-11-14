As the non-profit fundraising arm of Edward Hospital, the mission of the Edward Foundation is to help Edward provide the highest quality services, technology, facilities, and staff to the communities the Hospital serves. Charitable investments have funded state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment facilities, enhanced medical equipment, and novel patient service programs. For over 60 years, Edward Hospital has cared for the people of the west and southwest suburbs with the generous support of our friends and partners in the community. Partners in Edward Foundation’s mission include grateful patients, community philanthropists, corporate sponsors, and grantmaking organizations.

In concert with priorities identified in a recent five-year capital budget planning process, Edward Foundation is focusing its upcoming fundraising efforts on needs related to cardiology, oncology, surgical services, and behavioral health. Additionally, the Foundation will continue to seek support for legacy programs including nursing and volunteer scholarships, the CARE Center – which provides care and services to child sexual abuse survivors, and the Share Perinatal Bereavement Program.

Your Support Matters

Your support matters now more than ever. With your help, we can ensure Edward continues to offer exceptional care and meet critical needs in our community. Visit the Edward Foundation for more information on how you can get involved.

Spotlight Guest

Brett Skeen, Executive Director

