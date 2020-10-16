As the non-profit fundraising arm of Edward Hospital, Edward Foundation’s mission is to help Edward provide the highest quality services, technology, facilities and staff to the communities we serve. And for decades, we’ve been doing just that with the help and generous support of individuals, corporate sponsors and grant-making organizations.

Edward Foundation was established in 1990 and has raised more than $53 million to sustain Edward Hospital’s patient care mission. Philanthropic investments have enabled the Foundation to support the construction of new treatment facilities, the purchase of enhanced medical equipment, scholarships for nursing education and the ongoing operation of key patient services. As reimbursement rates for medical care decline and hospital expenses like medical devices and pharmaceuticals continue to rise, healthcare institutions across the country face increasing financial pressures. Charitable donations provide the support needed for Edward Hospital to fund a greater number of capital improvements that directly impact patient care, maximizing clinical outcomes for patients and providing local access to vital medical services.

Edward Foundation invites community support through a variety of offerings. Service line appeals and grateful patient programs allow donors to recognize the efforts or extraordinary caregivers. Foundation events including the annual BIG GIG gala and Charity Golf Tournament provide opportunities for corporate sponsorship and participant donor support. Capital campaigns for major hospital enhancements include unique donor recognition options including onsite naming opportunities. Edward Foundation’s annual Employee Giving Campaign showcases the high level of internal investment present at Edward, with more than 500 employee donors giving back to further Edward’s patient care excellence.

The Foundation also works to safeguard the future of Edward’s community healthcare legacy through its Legacy Society Program. Participants ensure continued access to high quality healthcare through endowment gifts, bequests and other planned gift donor options.

For more information on how you can take part in bringing hope and healing to the patients and families served by Edward Hospital, contact Edward Foundation at edward.foundation@eehealth.com or call 630-527-3954.

