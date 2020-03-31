Easterseals DuPage & Fox Valley is headquartered in Villa Park and also serves children and adults with disabilities at centers in Naperville and Elgin. To expand our services and to serve more children, the Lee A. Daniels Center in Naperville opened in September 2001. In 2005 we assumed service responsibilities for children receiving therapy at the Jayne Shover Center in Elgin and became Easterseals DuPage & Fox Valley.

Easterseals DuPage & Fox Valley serves more than 1,000 infants, children and adults with developmental delays and disabilities each week. We offer pediatric therapy services throughout West Suburban Chicagoland to help children and their families build skills and access resources they need to live, learn, work and play in their communities.

What services does Easterseals offer?

Our core services include physical, occupational, and speech therapies, while also offering leading assistive technology therapy, medical nutrition services, behavior therapy, developmental evaluations, audiology, social services, specialty diagnostic clinics, and a continuing education program.

We have a staff of more than 130 people, including more than 70 therapists who have significant knowledge, medical expertise and experience in pediatric rehabilitation. Through continuing education courses, our staff is constantly updated in new treatment options to assist children from infancy through young adulthood. From a child with multiple needs to a child needing assistance in one specific area, we are a valuable resource.

