DuPagePads is so much more than a pad on the floor.

For more than 36 years, DuPagePads has been the largest provider of services to those who are homeless. The organization’s solution to ending homelessness is housing, coupled with support services and employment to restore hope and transform lives.

DuPagePads is about the journey home. It’s about the road from instability to self-sufficiency. Not the shelter. Not the nights spent in a car, in a motel room, or on the street. It is a journey that begins with an extended hand, an affirming voice, and a trusting soul that will advocate undividedly for each individual.

What Services Does DuPagePads Offer?

The organization offers a safe place to sleep 365 nights a year through both hotel-based interim housing and permanent supportive housing.

The staff at helps clients become self-sufficient and find them a home. Case managers teach clients to believe in themselves through learned skills. They help each individual know they are valued – even when they think they are not. More than simply providing a pad and a meal – but a chance at self-sufficiency and pride in supporting themselves.

DuPagePads IS the solution to end homelessness — because when someone believes in you, everything can change.

