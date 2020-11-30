The DuPage Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is a highly accomplished community orchestra whose mission is to provide inspiration and cultural enrichment through musical excellence, educational programs, and community outreach. The DuPage Symphony Orchestra seeks to transform hearts, minds, and communities through the emotional power and artistic beauty of music.

The DuPage Symphony Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) not-for profit organization that was founded in 1954 with forty-five volunteer musicians. Russell Harvey, co-founder of the orchestra, led as Music Director for 31 years and Maestra Barbara Schubert joined in 1986. Under her leadership, the DSO has grown to more than 100 highly talented volunteer musicians and now performs it subscription and family concerts at Wentz Concert Hall located on the campus of North Central College.

In these challenging times, listening to great music is more important than ever: it stimulates the imagination, spurs the emotions, and heals the spirit of people in all cultures. While the DSO is unable to gather together for full-orchestra performances, we are providing musical inspiration both virtually and in small group, socially distanced live performances throughout DuPage County.

Your support will help the DuPage Symphony Orchestra continue to serve DuPage County through the arts and expand its crucial mission. Learn more about how you can get involved on our website www.DuPageSymphony.org.

