DuPage Medical Group Charitable Fund

The DuPage Medical Group (DMG) Charitable Fund, is a donor-advised fund managed by the DuPage Foundation, that supports and empowers more than 50 Chicagoland non-profit organizations that work to provide access to food, affordable housing and healthcare/wellness services for those in need.

As a purpose-driven organization that is committed to caring, DuPage Medical Group (DMG) recognizes the importance of extending care beyond our clinic walls and deep into the communities we serve. That is why the Charitable Fund was established and is committed to:

The DMG Charitable Fund supports community organizations by:

Providing an organized, coordinated and systematic approach to giving back to our communities

Promoting volunteerism among DMG physicians and employees

Obtaining charitable contributions to continue to expand our work throughout the suburban Chicago area

What does the DMG Charitable Fund offer?

The DMG Charitable Fund offers financial support through grants, volunteer service from DMG physicians, care providers and staff as well as in-kind donations such as food, toys, clothing and more.

The Fund is comprised of a 16-person Advisory Board—the majority of which are DMG physicians—who evaluate and recommend grants to organizations that align with the Fund’s mission of providing its neighbors in need with access to food, affordable housing and/or healthcare services.

In 2019, the Fund awarded a total of $590,000+ in grants to more than 50 nonprofit organizations in the communities it serves.

