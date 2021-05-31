DuPage Medical Group (DMG) is actively involved in philanthropy and community service as a way of giving back to the communities in which we live and work. As part of this effort, the DuPage Medical Group Charitable Fund was established in 2010 to provide a coordinated approach to obtaining contributions and giving.

The DuPage Medical Group Charitable Fund supports community and health partners that serve those in need, particularly in the areas of food, shelter, and healthcare delivery. Over the last 10 years, the DMG Charitable Fund has granted over $3.5 million to 135 nonprofit partners across our service areas.

The DMG Charitable Fund is a donor-advised fund of DuPage Foundation and is governed by an Advisory Board comprised of physicians, associates, and community members. Generous contributions from physicians, associates, community members, and vendors are the lifeblood of the Charitable Fund.

How can local orga­ni­za­tions receive sup­port from the DMG Char­i­ta­ble Fund?

The Char­i­ta­ble Fund offers finan­cial sup­port through grants, vol­un­teer ser­vice from physi­cians, care providers and staff as well as in-kind dona­tions such as food, toys, cloth­ing and more. To learn more about apply­ing for a grant or our sup­port resources, please email CharitableFund@​dupagemd.​com.

How can I sup­port the DMG Char­i­ta­ble Fund?

If you’re inter­est­ed in mak­ing a dona­tion to the DMG Char­i­ta­ble Fund, click here.

The DMG Char­i­ta­ble Fund part­ners with the DuPage Foun­da­tion to man­age the finan­cial aspects of the fund. Since 1986, the DuPage Foun­da­tion has been fos­ter­ing phil­an­thropy, con­nect­ing donors to area needs and build­ing com­mu­ni­ty part­ner­ships through­out DuPage County

Spotlight Guest

Dr. Amy Stoeffler, Advisory Board Chair

