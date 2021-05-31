DuPage Medical Group (DMG) is actively involved in philanthropy and community service as a way of giving back to the communities in which we live and work. As part of this effort, the DuPage Medical Group Charitable Fund was established in 2010 to provide a coordinated approach to obtaining contributions and giving.
The DuPage Medical Group Charitable Fund supports community and health partners that serve those in need, particularly in the areas of food, shelter, and healthcare delivery. Over the last 10 years, the DMG Charitable Fund has granted over $3.5 million to 135 nonprofit partners across our service areas.
The DMG Charitable Fund is a donor-advised fund of DuPage Foundation and is governed by an Advisory Board comprised of physicians, associates, and community members. Generous contributions from physicians, associates, community members, and vendors are the lifeblood of the Charitable Fund.
How can local organizations receive support from the DMG Charitable Fund?
The Charitable Fund offers financial support through grants, volunteer service from physicians, care providers and staff as well as in-kind donations such as food, toys, clothing and more. To learn more about applying for a grant or our support resources, please email CharitableFund@dupagemd.com.
How can I support the DMG Charitable Fund?
If you’re interested in making a donation to the DMG Charitable Fund, click here.
The DMG Charitable Fund partners with the DuPage Foundation to manage the financial aspects of the fund. Since 1986, the DuPage Foundation has been fostering philanthropy, connecting donors to area needs and building community partnerships throughout DuPage County
Spotlight Guest
Dr. Amy Stoeffler, Advisory Board Chair
More from Spotlight
Watch more interviews with local nonprofit organizations serving the Naperville area.