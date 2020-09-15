DuPage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) community foundation, is the philanthropic leader in DuPage County, Illinois. It helps donors, not-for-profit organizations, and professional advisors.

Individuals and organizations seeking to provide impactful support in DuPage County to address critical issues can create powerful customizable gift solutions and partnerships through the community foundation.

The foundation’s vision is to raise the quality of life throughout DuPage County with a mission of fostering philanthropy, connecting donors to area needs and building community partnerships. More at dupagefoundation.org. Doing a world of good in our own backyard.™

The Foundation manages more than $95 million in assets and has awarded more than $45 million in grants to not-for-profit organizations serving the residents of DuPage County and beyond since its founding in 1986. Most recently, in response to the COVID-19, the foundation began making grants available to support local not-for-profit organizations on the front line in providing critical support to those who had been most affected by the pandemic. Through three rounds of grants since mid-March, the foundation distributed a million dollars to support those organizations delivering food and emergency financial assistance, mental health services, access to healthcare, housing, technology to support virtual health and education. To donate to this effort, visit their COVID-19 response page.

