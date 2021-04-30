DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM) helps develop curiosity, creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving in young children. The Museum understands that play is how children explore, process information, and generate new ideas. DCM engages children and their families through hands-on, play-based science, technology, engineering, math, and arts experiences. DCM captivates, inspires, and fosters a joy of exploration and discovery in the earliest years, helping to shape a lifelong love of learning.

With a focus on joyful learning through Arts and STEM exhibits and programs, as well as a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, the Museum provides an incomparable early education experience for all children and serves as a critical resource for caregivers, educators, and social service partners.

MEETING THE EDUCATIONAL NEEDS OF ALL CHILDREN

Research shows that very young children—babies and toddlers—learn in complex ways not always evident to adults. Optimizing learn-through-play experiences early promotes curiosity and supports healthy cognitive and social-emotional development. Attentive to a variety of abilities and backgrounds, DCM strives to make all children feel welcome, to foster a sense of true belonging.

COLLABORATING WITH COMMUNITY PARTNERS

The Museum partners with local organizations and enriches agency offerings by providing exceptional early childhood education programming and resources. Museum specialists provide training for staff and work directly with families as they support their children to learn through play while also bolstering the capacity of organizations to reach children and families most in need.

CAREGIVERS

Parents and caregivers are stewards for learning, responsible for their children’s education. Yet, so often, they feel ill-prepared for this role and yearn for resources, tools, and support. Through targeted programs and blogs, families can receive side-by-side feedback and support to help their children learn through play. DCM’s communication, support, and collaboration are reliable, trusted, consistent.

INVESTMENT IN DUPAGE CHILDREN’S MUSEUM

With more than 30 years of experience delivering meaningful fun, DCM has inspired families to laugh, learn and love spending time together. Through exhibits, programs, and special events, every experience is designed to help children develop a strong foundation of creativity and confidence – strengths that help them grow to become resilient, innovative problem solvers.

Your help and other philanthropic support enables DCM to provide all children with the privilege of exploration and discovery.

