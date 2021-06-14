When did DanceOn Inc. begin?

DanceOn Inc. began after a bullying incident that occurred at a performance of a local dance team that included boy dancers (along with founder Gregory Long’s son Jimmy). In response to the incident and as a way to positively move forward, Gregory Long and his wife Mary Long created and started selling DanceOn T-shirts as a way to support boy artists.

What is DanceOn Inc. doing now?

Since its humble beginnings selling t-shirts, they have gone on to become a 501 C 3 charity with a national presence. From DanceOn’s inception in late 2018, all the proceeds from their apparel sales, master classes, and various fundraisers have gone to support anti-bullying programs and at-need artists (and always with special attention to the male dancers). To date, they have given out 53 scholarships both locally and nationally and have sold items in all 50 states and 14 countries.

DanceOn Inc. has gained both local and national recognition and has been featured numerous times on NCTV17, on WGN, on Australians Morning Show-Studio10, and more recently, twice on the Today Show ( including their Christmas Special) where we drew the attention and support of Michelle Obama.

To learn more about DanceOn, purchase merchandise, and further support their mission please visit their website today.

Spotlight Guest

Greg Long, CEO and CoFounder

More from Spotlight

Watch more interviews with local nonprofit organizations serving the Naperville area.