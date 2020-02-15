How did #DanceOn start?

#DanceOn began as a local response to a bullying event experienced by a team of dancers, some of them boys, at a school event. The initial effort to support boy dancers was started by two parents, Greg and Mary Long, in support of their son, Jimmy and the other male dancers who were subjected to the jeers and slurs (some of it homophobic) from the audience.

In only 18 months and using fund raising options like apparel sales to Master Class Events to the creation several multi media videos, including the short film, “DanceOn”, this Naperville-based nonprofit organization has created over 35 scholarships.

Who receives #DanceOn scholarships?

These scholarships have supported not only male dancers but special needs dance teams, theatre groups and other artists looking to pursue their dream. Our growing national scope has now included the support of multiple dance, theatre and film celebrities: from Jordan Matter to the Giordano Dance Company to the cast Of Hamilton Chicago and beyond.

What’s ahead for #DanceOn?

The #DanceOn brand, which will always use the anti-bullying platform as its foundation, looks to expand and include other artistic motifs, supporting both financially and through our social media channels, these artists as they pursue their dreams. The hope is to raise awareness around acceptance, anti-bullying, and allowing all people to follow their passions… to #DanceOn

