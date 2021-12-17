In this segment, Spotlight host and NCTV17’s Community Development Director, Jane Wernette, has a conversation with NCTV17’s board leaders about their important role in the organization and the direction they see NCTV17 heading as the nonprofit celebrates its 35th anniversary.

During the interview, Shoshana Frank, current President of the Board of Directors, and Kader Sakkaria, incoming President of the Board of Directors, explain what drew them to NCTV17 and the amazing growth the station has experienced.

This special edition of Spotlight focuses on Naperville’s nonprofit television station, NCTV17, and introduces you to some of the fantastic people, spaces, and production tools that help our nonprofit bring you the great Naperville content you’ve come to trust.

About Shoshana Frank

Shoshana Frank (she/her) is the 2021 President of the Board and has been a Board member for 6 years. Outside of NCTV17 Shoshana is a Librarian and the Assistant Director of Administration & Events for Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville. When she’s not reviewing audiobooks for Booklist Journal or Judging National Book Awards, Shoshana is an avid community volunteer, social justice advocate, and world traveler.

About Kader Sakkaria

Kader Sakkaria is the incoming 2022 President of the Board and has been a Board member for the past year. He serves as the Chief Digital and Technology Officer at RNL. Kader earned his master’s in computer science from the University of Madras (India) and MBA in Global Management from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University (IL). He is very involved in Naperville philanthropy, including a recent dancing stint on Dancing with the Celebrities.

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Founded in 1987, Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to telling local stories on-air and online! The station delivers hyper-local news coverage of the people, places, and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents. From a local perspective on national news to what’s being discussed at Naperville’s City Hall, Naperville News 17 keeps residents informed about what’s happening in their community.

The television station covers local elections, puts viewers curbside at parades, and showcases a wide variety of community events, performances, and presentations. NCTV17 also produces a wide variety of talk shows discussing social issues, business, philanthropy, lifestyle topics, and much more. And on Naperville Sports Weekly the sports reporters cover both boys’ and girls’ varsity sports from all six local area high schools bringing fans the highlights, interviews, and stories not seen anywhere else.

Tune in to Channel 17 on Comcast and WOW!, or Channel 99 on AT&T. You can also view our programming via simulcast and video-on-demand at NCTV17.com. To stay in the know, sign up to receive NCTV17 News Update or subscribe to our YouTube channels or get social with us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

