Community Access Naperville Empowers Adults with Disabilities

Community Access Naperville (CAN), is an innovative community day service program in DuPage County for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (ID/DD). Created in 2011, CAN filled a niche in DuPage County by developing a program that included community integration as part of the daily routine. Today, CAN offers two programs for participants with ID/DD who have different levels of functioning. Each program session provides vocational and recreational activities as well as visits to community partners. Participants also build relationships with neurotypical peers, who model appropriate social skills. In both programs, we work to empower participants to enjoy their community. You can find more information on their website.

Spotlight Guests

Jama Wall, Administrative Board Member Simbo Toukourou, Community Relations Director

