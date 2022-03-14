Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) is a Naperville community group that recognizes public safety personnel for their contributions to the City. Each year, Naperville residents are asked to nominate public safety employees who have displayed an interest in Naperville’s residents in a manner above and beyond the call of duty and exhibited a genuine concern for the welfare and well-being of all Naperville citizens.

There are two annual Citizens Appreciate Public Safety Awards Recognition Ceremonies; the spring to recognize outstanding Police Department personnel and the fall to recognize outstanding Fire Department personnel.

Nominations for employees of the Naperville Police and Fire Departments are accepted by the CAPS Board year-round. If you know someone who has gone above and beyond the call of duty, you may submit your nomination for a CAPS Award in the form of a letter to CAPSNaperville@gmail.com or by filling out the online form available HERE.

The next CAPS awards dinner will honor members of the Naperville Police Department. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Meson Sabika, 1025 Aurora Ave. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.napervillecaps.com.

To watch the CAPS Fire Department Awards 2021, click here.

