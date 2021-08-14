« Back to Spotlight
August 14, 2021

Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville

The Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville was founded on the principle that while Jews embrace many levels of observance in their personal lives, there should be a place for all Jews where there are no labels or affiliations. They have successfully partnered with hundreds of families from a variety of backgrounds, offering Jewish educational programming in an accepting and innovative setting where all feel welcome. The Rabbi, his wife, and the entire staff work tirelessly to create children’s programs, adult education, classes, seminars, Shabbat programs, women’s gatherings, and more. Their goal is to create a positive Jewish experience for everyone as they strengthen their ties to the Jewish community.

The Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville is a place where every Jewish person is welcome – regardless of affiliation or level of knowledge. Their sole purpose is to create a warm welcoming environment to explore and experience Judaism in a non-judgmental and inviting atmosphere.

Shabbat Services at Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville

  • All are welcome
  • Warm, friendly community
  • Relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere
  • Hebrew/English prayer books (with transliteration)
  • No background or affiliation is necessary
  • No membership is required
  • A spiritual and meaningful experience

Spotlight Guests

Alta Goldstein, Co-Director and Founder

Shoshana Frank, Community member

