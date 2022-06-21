Catholic Charities Serves Vulnerable Community Members

Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet is a 501(c)(3) faith-based, nonprofit social service organization providing human services to people in need in a seven county service area (DuPage, Will, Grundy, Kendall, Kankakee, Ford, and Iroquois). The Agency focuses on services to low-income and at-risk adults, children, and seniors. All who come to Catholic Charities seeking help are served without regard to race, creed, lifestyle, or religious view.

Programs include: emergency services; homeless prevention; rapid rehousing; homeless shelters; daily soup kitchen; transitional and permanent supportive housing; immigrant support services; veteran’s assistance; aging and disability services; early childhood programs; counseling; mobile food pantries; and affordable housing. Each program is designed to promote self-sufficiency, human dignity, and integrity for all people while empowering individuals to achieve what is necessary to live satisfying and productive lives.

Catholic Charities’ Back to School Fair provides free backpacks and school supplies to students from low-income households in DuPage County. The Fair will be held on August 10th from 11:00am – 6:00pm at DuPage County Fairgrounds. Pre-registration is mandatory. Check out their website for more information.

Spotlight Guests

Amy LaFauce, Dir. Comm. Services: DuPage Amy Lambert, Back to School Fair Coordinator

