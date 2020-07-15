Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet is a faith-based organization whose mission is to provide services to people in need and to call others of good will to do the same. All Agency programs are designed to promote self-sufficiency, human dignity, and integrity for all people while empowering clients to achieve what is necessary to live satisfying and productive lives. All who qualify for help from Catholic Charities are served without regard to race, creed, lifestyle, or religious views.

The Agency serves 7 counties: DuPage, Will, Grundy, Kendall, Kankakee, Ford and Iroquois. The Agency focuses on Aging and Disability, Early Childhood Services, Counseling and Community Service.

In DuPage County our focus is on Counseling and Community Services.

Catholic Charities’ Counseling Division provides caring and effective behavioral health services. Professional therapists provide a range of therapeutic services to low-income, underserved individuals and families including counseling and in-school counseling.

Community Services prevents homelessness by providing emergency services such as food, clothing, and transportation vouchers; prescription assistance; rent/mortgage assistance, and information/referral to other community resources.

The Agency has one homeless shelter in DuPage and offers permanent supportive and transitional housing programs to serve those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Services to veteran families are also provided through the Supportive Services to Veteran Families program which gives veterans and their families the rapid assistance necessary to remain in permanent housing or get back into permanent housing as quickly as possible.

Catholic Charities provides an array of wraparound services (as mentioned under Emergency Services/Homeless Prevention above). Case managers complete a comprehensive assessment to identify needs and strengths of each household to better create service plans and provide referrals. Case managers also help clients research and apply for public benefits, and provide advocacy with potential landlords as needed. Services are also provided for at-risk families with children through the Agency’s Hope House shelter.

Lastly, the Agency in collaboration with the Illinois Food Bank, offers Mobile Food Pantries throughout the County and will be hosting the upcoming Back to School Fair.

