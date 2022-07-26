CASA of River Valley Advocates for Abused & Neglected Kids

CASA of River Valley has a mission to draw from community resources to provide and support advocates, whose goal is to reduce the physical, emotional, intellectual, and social impacts of abuse and neglect experienced by children involved in the Will and Grundy County Judicial Systems due to no fault of their own. They do this by recruiting and training volunteers to act as the voice of the child, provide needed information to the court, and work toward a more restorative juvenile court process.

In Will and Grundy Counties, hundreds of children enter the Juvenile Justice Systems every year due to abuse and neglect. CASA of River Valley helps these children recover from the traumas they’ve endured and find safe, permanent, loving homes where they can prosper. They stay with each child until his/her case is closed and the child is placed into a safe, permanent home with hope for a positive future.

Since 1994, CASA has served over 3,000 children. Currently, CASA of River Valley is able to serve 79% of children in need. With your help, they can reach their goal of serving 100% of the abused and neglected children in need of a CASA volunteer. The time commitment for volunteers is minimal and they provide exceptional training. Visit their website today to learn how you can make a big difference in the life of a child.

Spotlight Guest

Megan Pennington, Advocate Supervisor

