BrightSide Theatre is Naperville’s only professional theatre company performing in the heart of its historic downtown district on the campus of North Central College. BrightSide Theatre’s mission is to Enlighten, Educate, and Entertain through comedies and inspirational stories from across the globe. A unique blend of award-winners, premieres, modern works, and timeless classics meant to reflect upon and inform the community will inhabit the BrightSide Theatre stage.

Tenth Anniversary Season at BrightSide Theatre

Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass and Executive Director Julie Ann Kornak, are proud to announce BrightSide Theatre’s 2021-2022 Season – “Tenth Anniversary Season – BrightSide is Back!” They are excited to welcome back their audiences with a holiday favorite “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play.” Following last season’s sold-out “Nine in Concert,” they continue their cabaret concert series with the Neil Simon and Burt Bacharach musical comedy “Promises, Promises.” The season continues with the comical farce “Don’t Dress For Dinner” and then concludes with the music of ABBA in the musical that has entertained over 60 million people around the globe “Mamma Mia!” Tickets are on sale now on the BrightSide Theater website.

