Posted on February 1, 2020

Best Buddies International is the largest organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Best Buddies is launching a first of it’s kind…a Naperville Community Citizens Program. Best Buddies Naperville is pairing young adults (18+) with (IDD) in one to one friendships with adult volunteers from our community. This program is essential for providing social opportunities for adults with IDD, who are often isolated and have little opportunity to interact with their adult peers. The goal is to create an inclusive and diverse community in Naperville for all. Changing the world one friendship at a time!

How to get involved

Think you would be a good fit? Contact the organization at BBNChapter@gmail.com

Jack Mayor
Valerie Montgomery

