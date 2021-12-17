In this segment, Spotlight host and NCTV17’s Community Development Director, Jane Wernette, goes behind the scenes at NCTV17 with the station’s longest-serving employee: Operations Supervisor, Carl Schultz.

See how he makes TV magic in our studio using lights and cameras, and how he takes the NCTV17 production truck on the road for remote and live productions. Also, get a peek into the newly remodeled brain of the studio, the control room.

This special edition of Spotlight focuses on Naperville’s nonprofit television station, NCTV17, and takes you behind-the-scenes so you have an inside look at how we tell your stories and bring you the great Naperville content you’ve come to trust.

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Founded in 1987, Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to telling local stories on-air and online! The station delivers hyper-local news coverage of the people, places, and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents. From a local perspective on national news to what’s being discussed at Naperville’s City Hall, Naperville News 17 keeps residents informed about what’s happening in their community.

The television station covers local elections, puts viewers curbside at parades, and showcases a wide variety of community events, performances, and presentations. NCTV17 also produces a wide variety of talk shows discussing social issues, business, philanthropy, lifestyle topics, and much more. And on Naperville Sports Weekly the sports reporters cover both boys’ and girls’ varsity sports from all six local area high schools bringing fans the highlights, interviews, and stories not seen anywhere else.

Tune in to Channel 17 on Comcast and WOW!, or Channel 99 on AT&T. You can also view our programming via simulcast and video-on-demand at NCTV17.com. To stay in the know, sign up to receive NCTV17 News Update or subscribe to our YouTube channels or get social with us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

