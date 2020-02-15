Basic Dignities

Posted on February 15, 2020

Basic Dignities tackles one large charitable project at a time, on a global level, to change the lives of an entire community. They believe every person deserves a solid basis upon which to build their life.

Projects Being Tackled By Basic Dignities

Our most recently completed project provided a solar-powered pumping & filtration system to bring clean water to a community in Uganda. Currently, we are partnering with Border Angels in San Diego, CA to provide items for their Caravan of Love, which makes regular deliveries of essential items to the Mexico side of the US-Mexico border. We are collecting basic necessities and funds for clean water to provide to those waiting at the southern border to cross into the USA. This is not political; it is about providing people with needs so that they do not take unnecessary or life-threatening measures out of desperation.

Patricia Fragen, Co-Founder & Treasurer
Brittany Sterling, Co-Founder & President

