Arts DuPage has a mission of helping arts organizations learn, grow and thrive in DuPage County. As the county’s first-ever and only arts council, they work to elevate the rich cultural life in the region. Partnering with local arts organizations to expand access, provide valuable resources, and encourage excellence in the arts and entertainment. Through their efforts, they foster a rich cultural life for residents and contribute to the vitality of our community and economy.

Advocate: They continue to raise the visibility of the arts in the region by appearing before city councils, school boards and local mayors. Most recently, they appealed to the County Board and were able to secure $300,000 in COVID Relief funding for 24 local arts organizations.

Promote: Through their website, they host a free online platform for the local arts sector and community members alike. Listings of arts events, artists’ profiles, cultural organizations, and the classified directory are available for public perusal, making high-quality arts and entertainment only a click away!

Communicate: They supply a steady stream of useful information to artists and arts leaders in the community. Through their correspondence, they provide news on grant opportunities, capacity-building programs, event marketing tips, job postings, calls-for-artists, and more!

Connect: They unite events and venues, artists and hosts, performers and resources as well as forges collaborations and assists audience members with concerns.

Educate: As part of its efforts to build the arts in the region, they offer free or low-cost workshops including professional development, marketing seminars, networking sessions, and grant writing classes.

About Arts DuPage

Deborah Venezia, Director of Arts DuPage

