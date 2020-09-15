An initiative of the DuPage Foundation, Arts DuPage stimulates engagement and investment in the county’s vast cultural landscape. The organization showcases the vibrant local arts community, which generates cultural, economic, and social benefits for DuPage County and its residents.

Values of Arts DuPage

Creativity : Encourages creative expression as a way to foster understanding, drive innovation, and enrich our lives.

: Encourages creative expression as a way to foster understanding, drive innovation, and enrich our lives. Diversity : Celebrates the unique history, identities, and cultures within our community.

: Celebrates the unique history, identities, and cultures within our community. Accessibility : Believes creating, displaying, performing, and experiencing art should be safe, affordable, and available to everyone.

: Believes creating, displaying, performing, and experiencing art should be safe, affordable, and available to everyone. Collaboration : Aligns artists, arts organizations, community partners, and businesses to cultivate richer cultural experiences for all.

: Aligns artists, arts organizations, community partners, and businesses to cultivate richer cultural experiences for all. Engagement: Provides resources necessary to ensure that all residents of all ages and abilities may discover, participate in, and experience DuPage County’s vast artistic and cultural landscape.

Arts DuPage serves as an arts champion, dedicated to sparking the art lover deep inside everyone. Residents and visitors are invited to discover and explore the vibrant cultural environment in DuPage County. No need to travel far to find your art adventure. . . it’s all listed on the organization’s one-stop-shop website. Looking for cultural events, exhibits, musical and theater performances, festivals, and more? Go to the website where visitors can also search by artist, venue, or organization.

More from Spotlight

Watch more interviews with local nonprofit organizations serving the Naperville area.

Spotlight Guest