Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s ® is moving forward with plans to host Walk to End Alzheimer’s® in person this fall. The health and safety of the participants, staff, and volunteers remain their top priority as they make decisions about the event and they’ll continue to offer options to participate online and in your neighborhood.

While there is no fee to register for Walk, all participants are encouraged to raise critical funds that allow the Alzheimer’s Association to provide 24/7 care and support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment, and ultimately, a cure.

The Walk To End Alzheimer’s Naperville is Sunday, September 19th at North Central College. You can join the walk by clicking this link and registering your team or as an individual participant.

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

How to Participate in 3 Easy Steps:

1.Register

Register for your local Walk.

Find a Walk near you and sign up as a Team Captain, team member, or individual.

Visit their website to register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

2. Fundraise

Start fundraising and spread the word.

They provide tips and coaching every step of the way, including easy ways to raise funds online.

3. Walk day

Join them on Walk day.

Spotlight Guest

Julie Ramsay, Chair – Walk Planning Committee

