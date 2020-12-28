The Alive Center offers Teen-Led, Teen-Driven (TLTD) drop-in programs which provide unique programming for local youth to come together to learn, create, and socialize in a welcoming, safe, and supervised environment.

During the critical hours after school and over summer vacation, our program provides teens with free tutoring, mentoring, activities, and workshops to help teens learn life skills. The majority of these programs are Teen-Led, Teen-Driven to make them more relevant for younger teens while giving older teens a place to lead and innovate.

Alive Center is honored and thrilled to be one of the first teen centers in the nation that is serving both junior high and high schoolers, privileged and at-risk, through a peer mentoring model. High schoolers lead and create all of our teen programs making ours a peer model of teens helping teens where they are all empowered in the process. Our teen leads are learning early in life that they can make a difference along with learning valuable business and life skills. The younger teens they are serving are lifted up through our TLTD programs and grow to be the future leaders of Alive. Our programs help teens across multiple spectra including the extremes of socio-economic status, academic ability, and developmental challenges.

Kandice Henning, Founder and CEO

