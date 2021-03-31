A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter (Animals Deserving of Proper Treatment) is a private, no-kill animal shelter in Naperville which provides a temporary home and medical care to homeless dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens. The shelter is well known in the western suburbs of Chicago for providing extraordinary care to homeless animals from the local community as well as areas where local animal controls are overwhelmed with stray dogs and cats.

Founded in 1989, A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter was established by a group of dedicated volunteers determined to find homes for animals in need. Through the years their objective has remained the same: to place animals into permanent, caring homes and advance the humane treatment of animals through education. Since its inception, A.D.O.P.T. has found homes for more than 20,000 pets.

They assist owners who must surrender their pets due to unfortunate circumstances such as loss of a job, a home, or a family illness. A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter works tirelessly to place these animals in new, loving adoptive homes. Because they believe that their animals “are loving, family pets who are desperately awaiting their forever home.”

A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter is a non-profit organization that receives no funding from city or state governments. Volunteers provide a wonderful support system for A.D.O.P.T. assisting with the care of the animals and the general operation of the Shelter.

The shelter provides services to hundreds of animals each year, which they are only able to do with the help of A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter supporters. There are numerous ways to get involved ranging from becoming a foster family to volunteering at the shelter or by becoming an A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter member. Visit their website adoptpetshelter.org for more information on you can help further their mission and make a real difference “Until Every Pet Has A Home.”

Spotlight Guest