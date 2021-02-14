100+ Women Who Care – Naperville

100+ Women Who Care is dedicated to assisting nonprofit 501(c)3 organizations that serve people in the Naperville area. The members of this Giving Circle meet four times a year to choose a local nonprofit to which they each will donate $100. The Giving Circle has been in operation for over 12 years and has made significant contributions to 49 local organizations totaling over $555,000.

The most recent nonprofit recipient will receive $31,000 in unrestricted funds from the club to address their most pressing needs and will be invited to the next meeting to describe how they have decided how to use the funds. By contributing $100 to this campaign, each member is a part of this life-changing donation.

The Giving Circle is always looking to welcome new members. 100+ Women Who Care meets four times a year — in February, May, August, and November on the 3rd Tuesday of the ​month at 5:30 PM. Currently the group is meeting via Zoom, but hopes to be back in person later in 2021. The restaurant that has hosted their meetings for the past 12 years has sadly closed due to COVID-19, so the group is looking for a new place to gather.

For more information, email: 100womenwhocare@gmail.com.

The first 100 Women Who Care chapter was founded in 2006 by Karen Dunigan in Jackson, MI. Since then, other chapters have been launched throughout the U.S. and in other countries as well.

The Naperville chapter–founded by Palma Aikins–began in February, 2009 with 29 members.

Spotlight Guest