Zoe Navarro Hits the High-Arcing Shot

We got girls hoops for the Play of the Week with Naperville North versus Neuqua Valley and Wildcat Zoe Navarro making a difficult shot look easy. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

In a slow developing play, Zoe Navarro gets a step on Peyton Fenner and throws up a high-arcing shot falling away and it goes down. Take another look. Fenner was draped all over her and she still got it to drop.

Naperville North girls basketball wearing their Women Ball Too hoodies supporting equality in sports as they play host to Neuqua Valley. The Huskies are looking to extend their winning streak to 10 games.

Off the missed shot, Abby Drendel fights for the rebound and finds Hare wide open for three. Naperville North picks up the decisive win over Neuqua Valley 57-28 and they’ve won 10 in a row.

