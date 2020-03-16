Zach Pearce Notches Game Winning Overtime Goal

Posted on March 16, 2020

The Warrior Hockey Season has come to a close but before the season ended, Zach Pearce went out in style, scoring the game winning over time goal that pushed his team deeper in to the Blackhawk Cup Combined Playoffs. This play is presented by Naperville Dental Specialists. 

The Play

We hit the ice for what is the last hockey game of the season unfortunately after the cancellation of the Blackhawk Cup. The Warrior Hockey Club taking on Kings in the Quarterfinals. In extra time, game is tied at 2 a piece… that is until Zach Pearce, who has a lot of open net in front of him, gets the puck and shoots it in for the overtime win for the warriors. Off the assist from Tony Campise, Zach Pearce notches his 36th goal of the season that won them the game and won him this week’s play of the week.

