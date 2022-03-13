Yehia El Touny Scores the No-Look Goal

For this Play of the Week, Metea Valley’s Yehia El Touny shows off some trickery in the water. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.
With swimming and diving in the rearview mirror, it’s time for water polo to hit the pools. It’s Metea Valley boys water polo matching up with the Warriors of Lincoln Way West. Last year, the Mustangs finished 4-10, but with seven seniors on the roster, they look to improve this season.
Late in the game, he takes the pass and in one motion, Yehia El Touny quickly flips it behind his head for a beautiful no-look goal. The goalie had no idea the throw was coming.
El Touny was also a five-goal scorer on the night as he closes things out with the no look snipe. Mustangs roll, winning 19-9.
