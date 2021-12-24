Wrestling Waubonsie Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 12.22.21

Roll up your practice wrestling mat and get ready for our next DVC matchup, where the Neuqua Valley wrestling takes on Waubonsie Valley on another rendition of the War of 204, which also happens to be Senior Night for the Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

152 Lbs

Early on in the meet it’s the 152 lb weight class. Neuqua’s Ryan Mohler scuffles with Waubonsie’s Luke Bebar. Mohler puts Bebar into cradle position and remains in control throughout the match. Mohler wins by major decision, racking up points with some near pinfalls. NV is up early 7-0.

160 Lbs

The Warriors are thrilled to have 2020 state qualifier Antonio Torres back on the mat, throwing people around. His challenger is Neuqua’s Peter Shewman. Torres coming off a most outstanding wrestler at the Niles West tournament, and he looks to be in midseason form. The senior picks up the pin and six points for his team. Neuqua up 7-6 after the first two matches.

170 Lbs

Next up on WV’S call list is Michael Arroyo at 170 taking on Jack Parker for the blue and gold. Arroyo takes control early on with the one-leg takedown to pick up some points. But Parker recovers and gets the leverage on his opponent, keeping the shoulders down for a cross-legged pin. Another six points for the Wildcats up 13-6.

182 Lbs

Moving up to 182 lbs as Waubonsie’s Andrew Meister grapples with Sil Spatafora of the Wildcats. Meister has Spatafora in a half nelson and succeeds with the pin. Warriors back down by one.

195 Lbs

At 195 lbs WV’s Dom Guzman wins over NV’s Myles Story by injury default, WV up 18-13, but Neuqua regains the lead after a Waubonsie forfeit at 220 lbs.

113 Lbs

Neither team with a heavyweight at 285, and Enzo Tronco picks up a win for Neuqua at 106. We jump to 113 as NV’s Jad Esslimani takes on Sebastian Sifuentes. Esslimani goes for the right leg and succeeds with 2 points for the takedown and holds for near pinfall points. He goes on to pick up the win by technical decision…Wildcats extend the team score lead, 30-21.

120 Lbs

Neuqua’s Jack Reina sweeps the leg of Elias Gonzalez for a takedown. Gonzalez nearly gets over for the reversal, but Reina keeps him on the mat and eventually earns the pin. Victory within grasp for the Wildcats. NV up 36-21.

138 Lbs

Final match of the night at 138 lbs. Warrior Elliot Broccardo rabble-rouses with Neuqua’s Luke Rios. Broccardo continues to lock up Rios and wins by decision, however NV wins Senior Night, a final team score of Neuqua wrestling 42 to 27 for Waubonsie.

