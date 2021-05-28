Wrestling Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville North 05.27.21

Naperville North wrestling plays host to a late-season showdown with Waubonsie Valley as both teams look to prepare for the conference meet. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Naperville North as the Warriors of Waubonsie visit a very formidable Huskie team looking to tune up before conference next weekend.

Let’s start at 113 pounds with a showdown between North’s Umair Siddique and Waubonsie’s Tim Holmes. And it’s the Huskie working for control – gets it… and then pins Holmes. Quick 12-0 lead after a forfeit.

After a pair of decisions favoring North, we’ve arrived at a clash between 138 pounders. And check out this reversal from Waubonsie’s Elliot Broccardo. He catches Andres Lau off guard but about 20 seconds later… secures the pin. Waubonsie down 24-6.

North bounces back with another win and now we’re at 170 with North’s Dylan Callahan taking on Waubonsie’s Nathan Pappas. And what a take down! The Huskie nabs the second period pin, North cruising up 48-6.

Another pin follows from North and now at 195 we have some exciting action – North’s Gavin McCormick has been hitting the weight room… he dominates in this match up, he’s just unable to pin Jacob Housour. After a series of heel picks and takedowns, McCormick gets a 21-3 decision.

And to finish us up, at 220, we have North’s Dane Tsao end the meet in style – pinning Jacob Walker 49 seconds in – Naperville North wrestling cruises to the win – 65-12 the final.

For more prep sports content, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!