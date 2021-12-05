Wrestling Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville Central 12.03.2021

Naperville Central wrestling hits the mats against Waubonsie Valley in the DVC opener where the Redhawks dominate the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We hit the mats at Naperville Central wrestling for the DVC opener between the Redhawks and Warriors of Waubonsie Valley. The last time these two met here, it resulted in a 70-4 Redhawk victory.

132 Pounds

Let’s start at 132 with Waubonsie’s Ethan Wojtowich and Central’s August Kukis. The Warrior is on top of his opponent and able to roll him on his back. It takes some time, but it results in a pin for the visitors getting the team hyped up early.

145 Pounds

Now to 145 as Central’s Tommy Porter gets a double leg takedown on Warrior David Geataz getting two points.

In the next period, Porter is in sprawl position, but turns over Geataz and puts him in a half nelson. The senior holds him down on his back and that results in the official hitting the mat for six team points for the Hawks.

170 Pounds

To 170 with Tristen Hall bull riding Waubonsie’s Michael Arroyo. Hall has Arroyo in a half nelson and grabs the leg keeping him on his back for the pin. He is fired up for that win.

182 Pounds

Moving to 182 as Central’s David Piroznik turns Andrew Meister onto his back. It’s a pin and a victory for Piroznik.

120 Pounds

Warriors do get some help at 120 with Elias Gonzalez as he throws down Luke Moen for the takedown. Gonzalez takes control from there as this match ends in the major decision for the green and gold.

126 Pounds

Now we go to 126. Central’s Ethan Olson gets WV’s Will Traylor on his back and the match ends with a pin. The points help Naperville Central get by Waubonsie Valley 57-16.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!