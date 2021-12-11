Wrestling Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 12.10.21

In their first home match of the season, the Metea Valley Mustangs play host to the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. When these two squads met in the shortened spring season, the Warriors came out on top 43-17. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

160 Pounds

We start off with the 160 pound division, here is Austin Barnett maintain the top position over Lucas Lee and securing the pin. Waubonsie snags a quick 6 points.

170 Pounds

At 170, this is Connor Morton getting the job done against Michael Arroyo with a pin. Both teams with 6 after 2 matches.

182 Pounds

Next up at 182 pounds Andrew Meister faces Franciso Cannone and he’s able to lock him up and ends the match with a pin. WV now up 12-6.

220 Pounds

On to the 220 pound division, Adrian Ramos gets his opponent flat on the mat and gets the pin. Waubonsie now holds a 24-6

106 Pounds

We move on to the 106 pounds division. That’s Jonah Maldonado securing the top position and earing the pin. Metea still trails 27-12

120 Pounds

At 120 pounds Elias Gonzalez worked hard for 3 rounds and earns the tech fall over Billy Macleod. Waubonsie is now up 32-15.

145 Pounds

In the 145 pound division, Pat Mullen smothers his opponent and gets the pin for Metea. It would not be enough though as Waubonsie Valley hangs on to a 41-28 victory.

