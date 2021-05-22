Wrestling Neuqua Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.21.21

Neuqua Valley wrestling has a dominant roster and attempts to take down, literally, Waubonsie Valley in a match up on the Warriors’ mats. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We hit the mats for the War of 204 as Neuqua Valley travels to Waubonsie Valley as both teams prepare for the DVC meet at Dekalb in 2 weeks.

Starting off with the 120 pound match we have NVs Gio Spatafora taking on WVs Will Traylor and the Wildcat finishes off the match with a pin.

Next up is the 138 pound match as WVs Elliott Brocardo takes on NVs Ryan Mohler and the Wildcat once again wins by a pin.

Moving on down to 152 as WVs Josh Sullivan takes on NVs Bryce Boumans and just like the previous 2 matches this one ends in a wildcat pin… is it called a turkey like it is in bowling??

Onto 170 pound match as WVs Nathan Pappas takes on David Ridges and take a guess what happens in this one, yup you guessed it a Wildcat pin.

Waubonsie trying to get a W on the board as we move onto 182 pound as WVs Adrian Ramos finally gets the Warriors a 6 points against NVs Jack Parker.

Looking for the 2nd win in a row is Waubonsie as we see the 195 weight match between Wvs Jacob Houser and NVs Dan Appel. And a common theme would be winning by pins and that’s what the Warrior does getting his side some momentum.

Our last match of the night is the 220 pounder as NVs Nolan Lebreck takes on WVs Stephen Hogan. And the Wildcat would finish this one with a pin giving Neuqua Valley wrestling the 66-15 victory.

