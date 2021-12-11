Wrestling Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 12.10.21

Naperville Central walks their way into the wrestling room for a showdown with Neuqua Valley. Redhawks come in looking to bounce back after a loss to Dekalb while the Wildcats are still in search for their first conference win of the season after losing the DVC opener to Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

160 Pounds

Let’s start at 160 with Central’s Aiden Lutes and Neuqua’s Jack Parker. After being in sprawl position Lutes is able to get two points even though it took time as he grabs the leg to make his way on top. From there it’s all over as the Redhawk takes the match by a tech fall.

170 Pounds

Now to the matchup at 170 featuring Redhawk’s Tristen Hall and Wildcat’s Sil Spatafora. Hall started in down position and is trying to get out of the arm bar. His aggressiveness rolls Spatafora on his back and then the Redhawk keeps his opponent in check and it ends with a pin.

220 Pounds

At 220 Neuqua’s Alex Mattson and Central’s Niko Besteiro go at it with each wrestler getting opportunities for points. It’s a battle throughout the match as Besterio gets the single leg takedown and puts Mattson on his back. There’s only one thing left to do and that is for the Hawk to pin his opponent and he does. What a way to end an intense match.

120 Pounds

However Neuqua does get some help at 120. Jack Reina is able to put Central’s Luke Moen in cradle position but he can’t quite get the pin. So he switches him over into the half nelson and it works for the Wildcat pin to stop the bleeding.

126 Pounds

But this night was just too much Central. At 126 Ethan Olson goes riding on Arjun Bharwadaj and shows no mercy during the match. Olson ends this match with a pin after the long hold. Along with five Neuqua forfeits the Redhakws take the meet in dominant fashion 59-14.

