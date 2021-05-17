Wrestling Neuqua Valley vs. Metea Valley 05.14.21

We’re at Metea Valley high school rolling out the mats for some wrestling as the Mustangs of Metea Valley host the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley for a DVC clash.

120 Pounds

We start things off with the 120 pound match it’s Mason Mims of Metea against Gio Spatafora of Neuqua Valley. Spatafora gets off to a good start as he gets two points for a reversal here.

Spatafora would pick up a Technical fall victory. He picks up 3 points here with a near fall to close things out in this match. Gio earns 5 team points for the Wildcats

138 Pounds

In the 138 pound match it’s Kenny Siwicki of Metea facing Drew Nelson of Neuqua. Metea is in need of some points here and Kenny Siwicki delivers. Siwicki is able to roll Nelson onto his shoulders and get a pin plus a much needed 6 points for the Mustangs.

145 Pounds

Next up we have Bryce Boumans of Neuqua taking on Henry Moreno of Metea. Boumans is on the attack early, he’s able to pick up 2 points for the takedown.

Later on Moreno goes for a take down, but Boumans gets the edge and picks up another two points on the takedown and the near fall. And in the end the talented senior closes out his match with the technical fall, picking up 5 total points for the blue and gold.

160 Pounds

Another strong Neuqua performance at 160 pounds with David Ridges. Metea’s Batu Yesilyurt gets taken to the mat and does his best to shake free. But Ridges hangs on and eventually flips his opponent over before racking up another pin for NV.

220 Pounds

In the 220 pound match Nolan Lebreck of NV faces off with Hunter Cusson of MV and check out the work that LeBreck does here, getting the pin in just 16 seconds! Neuqua wrestling looking better and better as the season rolls along after a 70-6 road victory.