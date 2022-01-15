Wrestling Naperville North vs. Waubonsie Valley 01.14.22

It is senior night at Waubonsie Valley as the Warriors host the Naperville North Huskies for the final DVC matchup of boys wrestling season as the conference meet just around the corner. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

120 Pounds

We start the meet off with the 120-pound weight match between Waubonsie’s Elias Gonzalez and North’s Tyler Sternstein. This one starts in a close one but Sternstein gets a nice take down to help him get a 9-4 win.

126 Pounds

Next up is the 126-match between Warrior Will Traylor and Huksy Aiden Hinkle. This was a quick match as Hinkle is in control for most of the match and he wins by a pin.

132 Pounds

Moving onto the 132 pound matchup between WV’s Ethan Wojtowich and North’s John McDonald. Much similar to the last match, this one was a dominate performance but on the Waubonsie side as Wojtowich wins via the pin.

145 Pounds

Up next on our list is 145 as Bryce Provis takes on Sam Polleman. This was the closest match of the evening as both wrestlers go back and forth but winning this one in the end is Polleman by a score of 5-2.

152 Pounds

Onto the 152 matchup between Luke Bebar and Dylan Callaghan. The Huskie was dominate in this match, he shows that with a strong takedown, and he earns himself a major decision.

160 Pounds

Up next is the 160-pound weight group as Waubonsie’s Antonio Torres takes on Husky Kai Goodrick. Torres makes his final home match count as he takes it by a tech fall.

182 Pounds

Our second to last match of the night is the 182 matchup between WVs Andrew Meister and North’s Matt Murphy. This match started in favor of Meister but in the second round Murphy proved to be too much and he won the match with the pin.

220 Pounds

The final matchup is the 220 weight match between Jacob Housour and Alex Kushenback. This match was ended fairly quickly as Housour got the takedown and that lead to the pin. Despite the late wins by Waubonsie wrestling, Naperville North showed why they are a dangerous team in the DVC as they win this one by a score of 45-23.

