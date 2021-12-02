Wrestling Naperville North vs Neuqua Valley 12.01.21

The wrestling mats are out as the high school wrestling season hits part two of the calendar year after the 2020 season was pushed to the spring because of the COIVD 19 pandemic. It’s also the DVC opener between Naperville North and Neuqua Valley where the Huskies took the last matchup in the spring. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

195 Pounds

Let’s start a 195 with North’s Steve Harvey and Neuqua’s Myles Story. Harvey is caught in sprawl position but is able to move around for his two points and take control winning the match by a major decision.

285 Pounds

After a Husky forfeit at 220 the dogs get some help at 285. Here is Darrick Williams getting the win over Neuqua’s Alex Mattson by showing no mercy in the match. That gives North a 7-6 lead.

120 Pounds

Now let’s go to 120 featuring Wildcat Jack Reina and Husky Zach Mally. After some hand fighting Reina gets his opponent on the ground and let the bull riding begin. The match ends with a major decision this time on Neuqua’s side. Blue and Gold trail though down 18-10.

126 Pounds

However Josh Killacky has something to say about that. He turns North’s Aiden Hinkle on his back and holds him long enough to get the six points, which is a pin at 126. Two straight match wins for the Wildcat’s make it 18-16 North.

138 Pounds

However the Huskies just keep on grinding. At 138 Cameron Clarke from North is able to sweep the leg of Drew Nelson getting the single leg take down and it’s all over form there. Clarke wins the match by a tech fall giving five team points for the Blue and Orange.

152 Pounds

To 152 and get your popcorn ready. It’s a battle between North’s Kai Goodrick and Neuqua’s Ryan Mohler. The two roll over on the mat as Goodrick takes a risk by reaching back but it pays off. He can’t quite get the pin but gets points throughout the match as Mohler keeps it alive. Now it’s the Wildcat’s turn for a pin opportunity. Mohler get’s Goodrick on his back looking for the six points but time runs out in the second period setting us up for the good third as these wrestlers can’t catch a break. We’re in that third period as Goodrick rolls and gets Mohler on his back holding on for dear life. It takes a while but the Huskie is able to end the wild match with a pin and that’s how we end the night. Naperville North take the DVC opener over Neuqua Valley 44-22.

